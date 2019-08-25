Akshay-Rajinikanth starrer ‘2.0’ to release in China on Sept 6

New Delhi: After breaking records in the Indian Box Office, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson starrer ‘2.0’ is all set to release in China on September 6.

The 2018 Bollywood’s Sci-Fi flick took a flying start at the box office by collecting Rs 20 Crore on Day 1 of its release on November 29. Earlier, the release date for China was July 12 and later postponed to September 6.

Actress Amy Jackson shared the new posters with the new release date on her Instagram.

<>

</>

The movie broke a record by releasing on 10,500 screens worldwide. This made it the biggest release of an Indian film beating Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, which had released in 9000 screens.

‘2.0’ is a visual extravaganza with enchanting VFX and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.