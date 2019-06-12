Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on March 27

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which was earlier slated to clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah, will now release on March 27 next year.

This was announced by Bharat actor Salman Khan itself on his Twitter handle and was later confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter.

Salman Khan announces *new* release date of #Sooryavanshi: 27 March 2020… #Sooryavanshi, which was slated for release on #Eid 2020, will now release earlier… Stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif… Directed by Rohit Shetty. pic.twitter.com/5Eoqt6gqbB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019



As per reports, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been postponed to avoid the clash. However, it will hit the silver screen two weeks after ‘Inshallah’.

Directed by Rohit Sharma, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role.