Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif joins the cast

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty-directorial cop drama Sooryavanshi.
Both Akshay Kumar, the film’s lead hero, and Karan Johar, the producer, took to social media on Monday morning and welcomed Katrina Kaif to their team.
Welcoming the #Sooryavanshi girl on board, #KatrinaKaif! Releasing on Eid 2020!@akshaykumar #RohitShetty #HirooYashJohar #ArunaBhatia @apoorvamehta18 @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez #CapeOfGoodFilms @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/DDxt9pXLeq
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 22, 2019
The actress herself took her social media account to share her excitement about being on board for the film.
Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long 🌝 and the inimitable @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms
In his tweet, Karan also revealed that the film is slated for a release in Eid 2020.
Akshay-Katrina pairing was previously seen in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome and De Dana Dan.