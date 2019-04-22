Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif joins the cast

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty-directorial cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Both Akshay Kumar, the film’s lead hero, and Karan Johar, the producer, took to social media on Monday morning and welcomed Katrina Kaif to their team.

The actress herself took her social media account to share her excitement about being on board for the film.

In his tweet, Karan also revealed that the film is slated for a release in Eid 2020.

Akshay-Katrina pairing was previously seen in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome and De Dana Dan.