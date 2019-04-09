Akshay Kumar shoots special song with Karan Kapadia in Behzad Khambata’s Blank

Akshay Kumar in Blank
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, will be seen in a special song of Behzad Khambata’s upcoming directorial Blank, with brother-in-law Karan Kapadia, who is making his Bollywood debut in the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the look from the song on his Twitter handle.

Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia wrapped the shoot of the energetic number on Monday in Film City. The song has been sung by B Praak who recently sang ‘Meri Mitti’ for Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. It is composed by Arko and choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

Blank produced by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D’souza and Vishal Rana, and &Pictures, will hit the theatres on May 3.

