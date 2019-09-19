Akila Dananjaya banned one year for his bowling action

Bhubaneswar: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday banned Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya from bowling for 12 months following an assessment of his bowling action.

In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspect bowling actions, Dananjaya’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all cricket federations for domestic events played in their jurisdiction.

Akila Dananjaya was assessed after his bowling action came under scrutiny by the match officials in the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from August 14-18.

His action was reported to the apex cricketing body and then he underwent an assessment in Chennai on August 29 which revealed that he had employed an illegal bowling action.

Notably, he was first suspended from bowling in December 2018. Following remedial work on his action, he was reassessed and was permitted to resume bowling in February this year.

