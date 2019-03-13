AJL moves SC against eviction order

New Delhi: Publisher of the National Herald newspaper, the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), has moved the apex court against February 28 Delhi High Court judgment.

In the appeal filed by AJL it was alleged that there was an attempt to “defaming and effacing the legacy of Pandit Nehru”.

Media reports said the “eviction proceedings initiated by the BJP government through its Land and Development office constitute a malicious step in the larger design of defaming and effacing the legacy of Pandit Nehru.”

It was alleged that the present political dispensation at the Centre has never hidden its hatred for Nehruvian ideals.

It is worthwhile to note that a single judge order on 21 December 2018 had asked AJL to vacate the Delhi office within two weeks.

The Centre had ended a 56-year-old lease saying there was no printing or publishing activity going inside the building.