Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away

Mumbai: Veeru Devgan, veteran action choreographer & father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Monday morning.

He was one of the Bollywood’s most famous stunt and action choreographer.

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]… Father of Ajay Devgn… Veeru ji was an accomplished action director… Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan… Funeral will be held today at 6 pm… Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019



Born in Amritsar, Veeru Devgan choreographed fight and action scenes for over 80 Hindi films including Lal Baadshah (1999), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Mr. India (1987), and Himmatwala (1983) among various others.

He even worked as the director on Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999), starring Ajay and legendary actor Amitabh Bachan.

Veeru also acted in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan. Recently, he stopped going to film parties, but he was seen at the screening of Total Dhamaal.

He is also credited with Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film.