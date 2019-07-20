Ajay Bhadoo appointed Joint Secretary to President

New Delhi: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Ajay Bhadoo has been appointed as the Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, IAS (GJ:1999) as Joint Secretary to the President for a tenure co-terminus with the President,” a press release by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read.

Bhadoo, a 1999 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner. He has around twenty years of experience in public administration.

Bhadoo began his civil services career as an Assistant Collector in Surat and then in Junagadh. Over the past 19 years, he served in various capacities and held positions like Collector, Municipal commissioner and later as Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was conferred the Best Collector Award twice for outstanding performance in 2008 and 2010.