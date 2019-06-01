Aishwarya, Amitabh, Ranbir shoots for Pulwama tribute video

Mumbai: A four-minute multi-starrer video including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been filmed as a tribute to martyred soldiers of Pulwama attack.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot for the tribute song. Happy Productions India took to Twitter and shared a picture of the actress recording the song.

The video, titled ‘Tu Desh Mera’ will be released at an event on the CRPF Day on July 27, in the presence of the families of the Pulwama martyrs.

On 14th February, a suicide bombing attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama region of Jammu and Kashmir killed 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers which left a deep impact on the whole country.