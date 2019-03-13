Airtel’s new Rs 398 plan offers more data, free voice call

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has launched a new Rs 398 (prepaid) recharge plan in India with benefits such as enhanced daily data, unlimited voice calling and much more.

Airtel’s Rs 398 prepaid mobile recharge plan comes with 1.5 GB 4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, with a validity of 70 days. Besides, 90 SMS per day has been added to the plan.

However, Bharti Airtel usually offers 100 SMS per day with all its unlimited combo prepaid plans.

On the other hand, Airtel’s new Rs 398 prepaid plan will be competing against Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 prepaid plan which comes with 2GB 4G daily data unlimited voice locals. 100 SMS per day and a validity of 70 days.