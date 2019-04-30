Airtel launches music video streaming app Wynk Tube

Bhubaneswar: Following the massive success of its OTT music streaming app Wynk Music, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) today announced the launch of its new music streaming app – Wynk Tube.

The app, which has been built for India by Airtel’s in-house teams, aims to simplify the digital entertainment experience for hundreds of millions of smartphones users, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 towns and villages.

Smartphone customers in these markets have a strong affinity for streaming videos of their favourite music tracks and want the convenience of being able to listen and watch their favourite tracks.

There is also a need for vernacular interface that makes the user experience much more personalized and lowers the barrier to smartphone usage.

Airtel has used a combination of smart, simple and intuitive interface backed by a powerful machine learning algorithm to power recommendations and personalize the app.

Wynk Tube, which is an extension of Wynk Music, allows users to stream audio and video of popular tracks within the same interface. Users can instantly switch between audio and video mode of their favourite tracks with a single touch.

The app is currently available for Android smartphones. Wynk Tube is launching with a collection of over 40 lakh songs and related videos.

Wynk Tube has been built as an extremely light app (only 5MB) that will operate seamlessly on even basic smartphones, including Android Go variants. The app will be available to users in 12 Indian regional languages (including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri) besides English and Hindi and enables a highly personalized experience.

Wynk Tube also features deep voice-enabled search to help users discover their favourite music.

“Wynk Tube has been built for India 2.0, keeping in mind the digital entertainment needs of hundreds of millions smartphone users in non-metros and small towns. An integrated audio-video music experience delivered in a simple yet intuitive vernacular interface makes Wynk Tube a unique and powerful proposition,” Sameer Batra, CEO – Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel said.