Airport like security at railway stations soon

By pragativadinewsservice
Airport like security
New Delhi: In a bid to tighten security at railway stations, the Indian Railways is planning to introduce  airport-like security.

According to reports, railways is planning to seal stations at least 20 minutes prior to departure for a complete security check process of the passengers.

The passengers will be required to arrive 15-20 minutes before their scheduled departures, news agencies said.

The new security plan with high-end technology has already been introduced at Allahabad, ahead of the Kumbh Mela which begins this month.

The report mentioned that the process is also in motion at Hoobly railway station in Karnataka. A blueprint for 202 more stations is ready for implementation as well, Railway Protection Force Director General Arun Kumar said.

