AirAsia to offer exciting deals at 3-day travel fair in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Low-cost carrier AirAsia today announced that it will organise a three-day travel fair in the Capital City Bhubaneswar to promote tourism in India.

The travel fair will be held at Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar on August 2, 3 and 4. The airline will offer interesting deals and offers to the visitors making their bookings at the venue.

Participants at the travel fair can avail a discount of flat 20% for bookings made on both domestic and international flights, the airline said in a statement.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India, said, “India is a large market for travel and tourism and international tourist arrivals in India is expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028.”

“With the introduction of the travel fair in Bhubaneswar, we intend to make India a tourism hub. As one of the most preferred low-cost carriers, we urge flyers to visit the venue and avail exciting offers we have in store and travel to their favourite destinations,” he added.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 22 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country.