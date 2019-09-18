Air-to-Air Missile Astra successfully passes test fire against target Banshee

Balasore: Indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) Astra fired from a Su-30 aircraft successfully intercepted unmanned aerial vehicle ‘Banshee’ launched from Integrated Test Range-III in Chandipur in Odisha today.

Reportedly, the missile that was launched from Kalaikunda AirForce base in WestBengal intercepted ‘Banshee’ launched from Chandipur in Balasore district.

The missile was positioned at launch pad-3 of the ITR. After getting signal from the radars to intercept a moving aerial target supported by an unmanned air vehicle (UAV) Banshee over the Bay of Bengal, Astra destroyed Banshee meeting all mission objectives.

As a safety measure, Balasore district administration in consultation with the defence officials had temporarily shifted 3652 civilians residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad No. 3 of the ITR at Chandipur to nearby shelter centres this morning to ensure a safe launch of the missile.

At the time of the launch, fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea along the Bay of Bengal in three Odisha coastal districts namely Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara.