Air India software problem: 137 flights to be delayed on Sunday

New Delhi: The Air India has said 137 flights will be running with a delay on Sunday following the five-hour shutdown of its check-in software.

The breakdown occurred early on Saturday morning but is still causing its ripple effect.

The airline’s spokesperson said the average duration of delay on these 137 flights of Sunday would be of 197 minutes.

Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time on Saturday morning at airports across the world as Air India’s passenger service system (PSS) software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function from 3.30 am to 8.45 am due to a technical glitch.

The spokesperson said total 149 flights were delayed on Saturday because of the software shutdown.

The spokesperson said once an aircraft is delayed in first sector, it is bound to be delayed in the second and third sectors as well.

An aircraft generally goes from one sector to another during the day. For example, while Delhi-Mumbai is one sector, Mumbai-Bengaluru is another sector and Bengaluru-Chennai is the third sector.