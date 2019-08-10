Air India, Mumbai hold hosts Hockey Karnataka 2-2 

Bengaluru: The Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup All India Hockey Tournament 2019 (Men) 4th edition got off to an exciting start as participating teams put up an enthralling performance that kept the sparsely present spectators entertained here at the Field Marshal KM Kariappa Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drew with All India Customs 2-2 in their Pool A encounter. After a goal-less first quarter, it was All India Customs who took the lead with Hassan Basha scoring a sensational field goal in the 16th minute.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd were quick to respond with a field goal in the 26th minute by Mohd Amir Khan and further extended the lead in the 50th minute with a field goal by talented striker Shilanand Lakra. The final few minutes saw All India Customs pick up their pace and increased their tempo in the attack. The effort earned them a crucial PC in the 54th minute which was beautifully converted by Joshua Vessoakar.

The second match of the day saw Hockey Karnataka and Air India, Mumbai going against each-other right from the start giving the evening audience a thrilling 60 minutes of hockey. An aggressive start to their campaign ensured Hockey Karnataka struck the first goal with Somaiah KP converting a field goal in the 3rd minute of the Pool B match. Though Air India, Mumbai were not at their lethal best today, they ensured they stayed on-par as Joginder Singh equalised in the 7th minute.

The second quarter saw Hockey Karnataka forwards ambitiously create space in the circle but they could not muster a goal, thanks to good goalkeeping by Air India, Mumbai’s Gurpreet Singh who was kept busy through the game. The home team made amends to their missed chances in the second quarter as they upped their ante after the half-time break. Pruthvi Raj capitalised on a defensive error on part of the Air India, Mumbai player to score a quick-fire goal in the 36th minute earning Hockey Karnataka a much-needed 2-1 lead. Their celebrations, however, didn’t last long enough with star India forward Shivendra Singh scoring a splendid field goal in the 43rd minute to equalise 2-2.

Even though the final quarter saw both teams vie for that elusive winning goal, it was Hockey Karnataka players who rued the missed opportunities to score and fumbling the lead twice.

Results:

Match 1 (Pool A): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd draw 2-2 with All India Customs

For BPCL: Mohd Amir Khan (26′) & Shilanand Lakra (50′)

For All India Customs: Hassan Basha (16′) & Joshua Vessoakar (54′)

Match 2 (Pool B): Hockey Karnataka draw 2-2 with Air India, Mumbai

For Hockey Karnataka: Somaiah KP (3′) & Pruthvi Raj (36′)

For Air India, Mumbai: Joginder Singh (7′) & Shivendra Singh (43′)

Tomorrow’s matches: Army XI Vs Indian Air Force at 2.00 PM

Indian Oil Corporation Vs Indian Navy at 4.00 PM