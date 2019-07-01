Air India flight survives major mishap at Kozhikode airport during landing

Kochi: An Air India flight survived a major mishap after its tail touched down the runway while making a landing at the Kozhikode airport on Monday.

Reports said the plane suffered no major damages and all the passengers are safe.

The reports said the Air India Express IX 382 flight had flown from Dammam, Saudi Arabia for Kozhikode, Kerala. While attempting to land at the Kozhikode airport, the plane suffered a tail tip causing havoc among the passengers.

However, the plane made a safe landing and all the 180 passengers on board the plane were unhurt.

An Air India official said: “There was a tail strike on landing. The aircraft has been checked thoroughly and there was no damage. The plane is now being released to operate a flight to Sharjah.”

An Air India plane flying from Dubai veered off the taxiway at the Mangalore International airport due to tailwind and wet runway on Sunday.