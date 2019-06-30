Air India flight overshoots runway at Mangalore airport

Air India flight
Mangalore: As many as 183 passengers on board an Air India Express had a narrow escape after the plane overshot the runway during landing at Mangalore International Airport on Sunday.

The flight which took off from Dubai veered off the taxiway at Mangalore airport at around 5.30 pm. The runway was closed for flight operation soon after the incident.

According to sources, all the passengers are safe and have been deplaned. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, is being checked by Air India Express engineers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered an internal investigation into the incident and the top civil aviation body has been briefed on the incident.

The airport is located near Bajpe, around 13 km northeast of Mangalore city centre. It is on top of a hill, with two tabletop runways.

