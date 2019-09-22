Air India flight Hit By Turbulence, Cabin Crew Injured

New Delhi: The crew members of Delhi to Vijayawada Air India flight were injured on Saturday after the aircraft suffered damages due to severe thunderstorm.

However, no passengers have suffered injuries in the incident.

The AI-467 flight that took off from Delhi at around 7.28 PM was scheduled to land in Vijaywada at 9.40 PM.

Due to the injuries caused during turbulence, the cabin crew had to undergo a routine check-up after landing at their destination airport.

Reportedly, Air India has initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident on September 20, Air India flight AI 048 from Delhi to Kochin via Trivandrum also suffered severe turbulence. Due to the uneven movement mid-flight, the cabin luggage fell on the aircraft floor.