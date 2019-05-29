Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa becomes chief of COSC

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has taken over as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staffs Committee (COSC) on Wednesday, official reports said.

According to reports, the COSC Chairman will oversee the tri-services matters of the armed forces.

The position of the Chairman of COSC is the highest position in the Indian armed forces. Dhanoa is taking over from Admiral Sunil Lanba, whose tenure ends on May 31.

Lanba has served as Chairman of COSC for around 30 months.

The office of the Chairman, COSC, has become of prime importance since the government has been calling for cooperation and cohesion among the services.