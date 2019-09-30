Ailing female jumbo dies in Banki forest, herpes virus infection suspected

Banki: An ailing female elephant in Banra Kuamada Forest in Banki area succumbed on Monday afternoon. It is suspected that the elephant was infected with the deadly herpes virus.

The jumbo was being treated as per the advice of OUAT and experts from Assam.

According to sources, the female pachyderm breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Banra Kuamada Forest. Her condition deteriorated day by day for the past five days and she died today.

The State government has sought the assistance of experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT, Assam and America to take preventive steps and protect the animals from being infected by the herpes virus.

As many as four elephants have died at the Nandankanan in the past one month after getting infected by the herpes virus.