AIIMS staff commits suicide inside hosp, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: An employee of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of the room on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Nayak.

According to sources, the incident came to fore this morning after some colleagues of Nayak found him lying on the ground and alerted the hospital authorities regarding the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that the youth might have committed suicide and his body would have fallen after the piece of cloth he hanged himself tore due to sheer weight.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident, added sources.