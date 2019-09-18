AIIMS Delhi contributes Rs 93.89 lakh towards CMRF for post-Fani restoration

New Delhi: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, AIIMS, Delhi contributed Rs 93.89 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) today.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi accompanied by faculty and staff representatives met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi today.

They presented a cheque bearing Rs 93.89 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Cyclone ‘FANI’ as one-day salary contribution of employees of AIIMS, Delhi.

Patnaik thanked the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences for joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha after Cyclone Fani by making a generous contribution.

Chief Minister also thanked AIIMS and the entire team of doctors, paramedics and other staff for their outstanding surgical interventions and care in handling the case of Kandhamal twins Jaga-Balia.

Notably, the Odisha Chief Minister has appealed the people from all walks of life to generously contribute towards the CMRF for relief and restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.