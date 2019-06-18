AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide free treatment to patients under BSKY

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government to provide free treatment to patients under the government’s health care system.

The MoU was signed between the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha government in the presence of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, department secretary Pramod Meherda and AIIMS Director Dr Geetanjali Batmanabane.

As per the agreement, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will provide free treatment to needy patients under the state government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

“Launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 15, 2018, 196 private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment under BSKY and today AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been added to this,” the Health Minister said.

Das also held discussion with the officials of private hospitals about providing free treatment to patients under the state government’s ambitious health programme.

Notably, the BSKY provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and 7 lakh per women members of the family.