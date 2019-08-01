AICC meet today to discuss on the hunt for Congress chief

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has convened a meeting on Thursday evening to discuss on the hunt for Congress president.

The meeting will be chaired by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The senior party leaders are likely to discuss over the long-impending replacement of former party chief Rahul Gandhi who resigned from the party post after the party faced a massive poll debacle. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on July 31 but postponed.

According to reports, the meeting has been called a couple of weeks before the birthday of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to discuss preparations for the event.

It is expected to be attended by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders.

The discussions on the new party chief and upcoming Assembly polls in three states are to be taken up in the meeting.

A number of Congress leaders have backed the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becoming the next party chief.