Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Naveen Patnaik’s swearing-in ceremony on May 29, Odisha DGP RP Sharma reviewed security arrangements at the exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar today.

Besides the DGP, Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty, DCP, BDA Commissioner and other officials were present at the location for the review.

While eminent personalities from different fields and over 5000 persons are expected to attend the event, CCTV surveillance cameras are being installed in and around the location to keep a close vigil on the activities in the area.

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty will look after the elaborate security arrangements in the area. Similarly, traffic movement will also be coordinated to avoid any disruption in the movement of vehicles in the area. Elaborate traffic and parking arrangements will also be done, officials informed.

Preparations, like building the stage and putting up tents, have also begun in full swing.