Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements
18

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Naveen Patnaik’s swearing-in ceremony on May 29, Odisha DGP RP Sharma reviewed security arrangements at the exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar today.

Besides the DGP, Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty, DCP, BDA Commissioner and other officials were present at the location for the review.

Related Posts

BJD’s first parliamentary party meeting held

FIFA team inspects Kalinga Stadium ahead U-17 Women’s World…

Ganja consignment seized from Badambadi, two held

While eminent personalities from different fields and over 5000 persons are expected to attend the event, CCTV surveillance cameras are being installed in and around the location to keep a close vigil on the activities in the area.

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty will look after the elaborate security arrangements in the area. Similarly, traffic movement will also be coordinated to avoid any disruption in the movement of vehicles in the area. Elaborate traffic and parking arrangements will also be done, officials informed.

Preparations, like building the stage and putting up tents, have also begun in full swing.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.