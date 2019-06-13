Ahead of Saaho’s trailer release, Prabhas shares new poster

Mumbai: While the most awaited trailer of Saaho will be released soon, Prabhas shared a brand new poster of his forthcoming film on his Instagram profile.

The actor also sent out a gentle reminder that the film’s teaser will be released today.

In the brand new poster, Prabhas can be seen dressed in all black and a pair of sunglasses and the expression on his face is intense.

A few days ago, the makers of Saaho shared a poster which featured the film’s lead actress Shraddha Kapoor. In the poster, Shraddha could be seen pointing a gun at the camera.

Besides Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Mandira Bedi and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Saaho is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is scheduled to release on Independence Day this year.