Ahead of oath-taking, Naveen seeks blessings of Lord Jagannath

Puri: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik visited Puri Srimandir this evening to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

According to sources, Patnaik reached the 12th Century Shrine at around 5 pm and had darshan of the presiding deities from the ‘Bhitara Katha’ of the temple. He also sought the blessing of other deities in the temple premises.

On this occasion, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration presented a ‘Khandua Pata’ (hand-woven cloth) to Patnaik, sources added.

Chief Minister-designate Naveen Patnaik is all set to take oath for the record fifth time after Biju Janata Dal’s landslide victory in Odisha.

The oath-taking ceremony of Naveen Patnaik and his 21-member Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held on May 29 at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. Naveen will be administered the oath by the Governor of Odisha at 10.30 am.