Ahead of budget session, PM Modi holds all-party meeting

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held all-party leaders meeting today.

He appealed to the leaders of all political parties in Parliament to work cohesively with the government in running the House smoothly and to collectively address issues related to the welfare of people.

The Prime Minister welcomed newly elected MPs and expressed hope that fresh zeal and energy would be infused in the functioning of the Parliament. Modi urged all leaders to introspect whether members of Parliament are able to fulfill peoples’ aspirations as their representatives.

He said, “We are for the people, we cannot win hearts by disrupting the functioning of the Parliament. All parties must keep political differences aside and commit themselves to tirelessly work in the direction of Nation’s progress”.

The Prime Minister exhorted all leaders to cooperate with the Government and strive in the direction of making a New India by 2022 and achieve the true meaning of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Modi said that Government is always receptive to the issues raised by all Political Parties and is ready to discuss all issues of national importance on the floor of both Houses of Parliament.

A host of issues were brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting. There was a consensus across party lines on ensuring smooth functioning of the Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks to be resolved through constructive discussions in both the Houses.

Briefing the media persons after the meeting, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi said that Government has requested all parties, especially the opposition, for their co-operation for the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament. Further, Joshi informed about two new initiatives taken by the Prime Minister during the meeting with all leaders.

Joshi said that, in order to build esprit de corps among members of all parties in Parliament, the Prime Minister has put forward two new initiatives with the beginning of 17th Lok Sabha. To begin the newly constituted Lok Sabha on a positive note, Modi has invited Party Presidents of all political parties with representation in the Parliament, on 19th June, and MPs of both Houses, on 20th June, to freely interact and exchange views with the Government. This novel initiative would go a long way to build team spirit among all Parliamentarians and in turn would ensure smooth functioning of Parliament in future, Joshi said.

Giving details about the ensuing budget session, Joshi informed that the first session of 17thLok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, 17th June, 2019 and 249th session of Rajya Sabha on 20th June, 2019. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, 26th July, 2019. The Minister said that the session will provide 30 sittings spread over 40 days in Lok Sabha and 27 sittings spread over 37 days sittings in the Rajya Sabha.