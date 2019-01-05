AgustaWestland case: Middleman Michel sent to judicial custody

New Delhi: The alleged middleman Christian Michel who was arrested in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case was sent to judicial custody.

Reports said a Delhi court on Saturday sent him to judicial custody after Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought Michel’s judicial custody in connection with its investigation into a money-laundering case.

The VVIP chopper middleman, Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the ED on December 22. Michel was earlier behind the bars in the Tihar Jail here in a related CBI case.