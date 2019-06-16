Agitating doctors favour open meeting with Bengal CM

Kolkata: Agitating doctors have agreed to meet CM Mamata Banerjee, but favoured it should be open to media and not behind closed doors.

The Junior doctors in state-run hospitals and many of the private hospitals are on strike since Tuesday after their colleague was assaulted on Monday.

Their agitation has crippled healthcare services throughout the state. The protest was backed by doctors across the country, including the Indian Medical Association.

According to reports, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to go ahead with the nationwide strike on Monday.

It has demanded a comprehensive central law to deal with cases of violence against doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals.

