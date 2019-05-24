AGH chief Zakir Musa killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

National
By pragativadinewsservice
AGH chief Zakir Musa killed in encounter
3

Pulwama: Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) chief Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last night.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites this morning.

Related Posts

Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar; 2 killed, 12…

Foreign media covers PM’s victory extensively

Congratulatory messages from world leaders flood in for PM…

According to reports, a gunfight broke out between the militants and the security forces after a joint team of the army and the SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Dadsara village last evening. They conducted the operation after getting intelligence reports about the presence of the most wanted militant commander Zakir Musa.

The body of Musa was recovered early this morning from the site of the gunfight in Dadsara village along with an AK 47 rifle and a rocket launcher.

Reportedly, a joint team of army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off Dadsara village late last evening.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.