AGH chief Zakir Musa killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

Pulwama: Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) chief Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last night.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites this morning.

According to reports, a gunfight broke out between the militants and the security forces after a joint team of the army and the SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Dadsara village last evening. They conducted the operation after getting intelligence reports about the presence of the most wanted militant commander Zakir Musa.

The body of Musa was recovered early this morning from the site of the gunfight in Dadsara village along with an AK 47 rifle and a rocket launcher.

Reportedly, a joint team of army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off Dadsara village late last evening.