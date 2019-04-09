After quitting Congress, Sumitra Jena joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Close on the heels of quitting Congress and the post of Mahila Congress President, senior leader Sumitra Jena joined the Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday.

Jena formally joined the ruling party in the presence of BJD President Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence (Naveen Niwas) in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Earlier today, Jena, president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress, resigned from the primary membership of the party and her post citing indifference with the State party leadership.

Addressing a presser here this morning, Sumitra Jena came down heavily on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik. Jena alleged that Patnaik selectively allotted tickets to candidates who greased his hands with cash.

Further accusing Patnaik of working for the BJD, Jena said, “I think the OPCC chief is planning to let BJD win this election.”

