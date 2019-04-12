After quitting BJP, Biswajit Mohanty embraces BJD

Bhubaneswar: Biswajit Mohanty, who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, joined the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) today.

Mohanty was formally inducted into the ruling party in the presence of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence here.

He alleged that the BJP party continues to cheat the people of Odisha at the instance of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The saffron party is trying to win the elections by misleading people, he added.

Mohanty further alleged that Pradhan deprived him of the ticket for the elections this time despite being the fact that he had been in touch with the people in Cuttack in a disciplined way for the last 5 years.

In spite of serving the party, he has been insulted and neglected, for which the aggrieved Mohanty joined in BJD party, he said.

Mohanty, chairman of the BRM Education Trust that runs technical institutions in Odisha, had joined the BJP in 2015.