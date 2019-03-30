After quitting BJD, Arjun Sethi embraces BJP along with son

Bhubaneswar: Soon after resigning from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and his post, Bhadrak MP Arjun Sethi today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son Abhimanyu Sethi.

Sethi and his son joined the saffron party at the party headquarters here in the presence of union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders.

The veteran leader and eight times MP is likely to be fielded from Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing elections.

In a related development, former MP from Jajpur Mohan Jena also embraced the BJP today, a day after quitting the ruling BJD.

Worth mentioning here that Sethi tendered his resignation to Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik today stating that his presence in the party is no longer required.

