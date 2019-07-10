After Prosenjit, ED summons actress Rituparna Sengupta in Rose Valley scam

Kolkata: A day after summoning Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summon notice to National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta for questioning in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Rose Valley has allegedly invested huge amounts of money into various Bengali films that never saw the light of day. It is also alleged that the company’s owner Gautam Kundu had siphoned money in some projects in Singapore through the actress and her husband.

Rituparna made her Bollywood debut with Partho Ghosh’s Teesra Kaun in 1994. Several of her hits in Bangla cinema include Sagarika (1998), Tomar Amar Prem (1998), Ranga Bou (1999). She also worked in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam films.

On Tuesday, actor superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ponzi scam.

The agency asked Chatterjee to appear before it on July 19 for questioning about Rs 2.75 crore received by his company, Idea Locations and Production Pvt Ltd, from the Rose Valley group between 2010-11.