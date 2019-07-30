After Mo School, Odisha govt plans Mo College platform for alumni

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to launch Mo College Programme in the line of Mo School programme for the development of colleges across the state.

The ‘Mo School’ campaign provides a platform where former students connect to their childhood memory and be a part of the change they want to see in their schools.

Under the proposed Mo College programme, steps will be taken for manifold development of colleges with the help of its alumnus, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said.

Replying to the discussion on the adjournment motion, the Minister said the government has continued uninterrupted efforts and commitment for the development of higher education. There are 52 government degree colleges, eight model degree colleges in the state while six more model degree colleges will be set up soon.

The six new degree colleges will be set up at Bolangir, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput and Gajapati district under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the Minister said.

He said that earlier model degree colleges were set up in Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Rayagada, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Deogarh and the admission process started from 2016-17.

Sahoo said the number of students in government degree colleges was 21,565 in 2016-17, 23,0200 in 2017-18 and 23,945 in 2018-19. Among the sanctioned posts of 526 in colleges and universities, 426 vacant posts are being filled up.

The Minister said that there was a delay in the lecturer appointment as a case pertaining to it was sub-judice in the Supreme Court. Now the decks are cleared and the government is taking steps to fill up the vacant posts. All the posts will be filled up within a week, the Minister added.