After deserting Congress, Bibhu Prasad Tarai joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: A day after resigning from the Congress party, senior leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday.

Tarai joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National vice-president Baijayant Panda, senior leader Biswabhushan Harichandan and other party leaders at BJP’s state headquarters here.

Expressing displeasure over the distribution of tickets by Odisha Congress for the upcoming polls, Tarai had resigned from the primary membership of Congress in a letter addressed to OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday evening.

While Tarai wanted to fight from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat, the party fielded him from Tirtol Assembly segment. Following this, the senior leader deserted the Congress and joined the BJP today.

Notably, Bibhu Prasad Tarai had won the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat on a CPI ticket backed by BJD in 2009. He was later expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities following which he had joined the Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections.

