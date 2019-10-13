After denied new dress in Kumar Purnima, minor girl ends life in Khurda village

Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her parents denied to buy her a new dress in Kumar Purnima. The incident has been reported from Panikata village under Balipatna police limits in Khurda district today.

The minor girl has been identified as Chandini Sahoo.

According to sources, the minor had demanded a new dress for the festival. But the family members did not fulfil the demand, following which Chandini got into an argument with them and consumed pesticide.

She was intially rushed to the nearest hospital and later shifted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where she was pronounced ‘brought dead’.

A pal of gloom descended on the village after the minor girl’s death. On intimation, police reached the hospital and handed over the minor’s body to the family members after the post-mortem.