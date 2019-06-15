After break, Ekamra Walks resumes with Twin-Hills trail

Bhubaneswar: After a break following the severe cyclonic storm FANI, Ekamra Walks resumed today with the 72nd Monks, Caves & Kings at the historic Udayagiri and Khandagiri hills.

Today there were 26 participants and a special musical performance with flute, tabla and vocal was the other attraction besides the stories on the emperor, rulers, monks and the people of the ancient Kalinga.

Asit Mohapatra, a visually challenged boy with a gifted talent to play flute was also an attraction as he did a wonderful recital with the jugalbandi of tabla and the vocal artist.

Urja, a participant, originally from the City of Temples and who completed her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Miranda House in Delhi University, said “religion having an overwhelming influence over the beautiful architecture has become the hallmark at the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves and I really enjoyed the heritage trail.”

She also added that though in the past she had come to the Twin Hills on several occasions, the experience through Ekamra Walks (Monks, Caves and Kings) would remain as a special thing in my memory and the guide has done a good job by explaining everything from the history to sociology point of view and also man-animal conflicts in and around the city in the past and in the present context.”

The DU student also added that the new merchandises and bookmarks are lovely and adorable ones. “I will also tell all my friends from Bhubaneswar to join and explore the heritage tours under Ekamra Walks. I am going to join the Old Town Circuit tomorrow,” she added.

Dora Heng, from Singapore, who works as an Intern with the IMAGE institute of Odisha University of Agriculture Technology termed the experience as “wonderful.”

Laxmidhar Parida, another walker, originally from Cuttack, who has come joined the heritage walk for the second time, said “the Ekamra Walks has given a wonderful platform for the city to showcase its historic and monumental best to the world through the weekend tours. A journalist in Chhattisgarh, Laxmidhar also added that more and more locals should join the Ekamra Walks.”

Koyal said that the showcasing of the city’s historic and architectural wonders through Ekamra Walks has been attracting travellers and it would also put the city in the world map of heritage walkers as the trend has already started across the globe.