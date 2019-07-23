After 4-yr-old girl, eyes of 50-yr-old man gouged out in Angul hosp

Angul: While the mystery behind the dead girl’s eyes gouged out in Angul hospital morgue is yet to be solved, a similar incident has surfaced in the same hospital today.

The incident came to fore this morning after the family members of the deceased found the organs of the man missing. Following the incident, the deceased’s family members created ruckus at the hospital.

According to sources, Jambeswar Nayak (50) of Kushakali village under Jarapada police limits was hit by a pick-up while he was returning home. He was rushed to Angul hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was kept at the Angul hospital morgue for post-mortem.

Demanding immediate action, the family members placed the body in front of the hospital and sat on dharna.

Meanwhile, the authorities have deployed additional forces in the hospital to maintain law and order.

Notably, on July 19, the eyes from the body of a four-year-old girl of Nuahata village were missing. After the deceased girl’s family found the organs missing, they ransacked the hospital demanding arrest of the culprit and adequate compensation.