Aftab Singh wins ‘Rising Star 3’

Mumbai: Aftab Singh, a 12-year-old singer from Faridkot of Punjab, won the reality TV show ‘Rising Star 3’ on Saturday night.

Aftab, who learns music from his father, was the youngest among the other three finalists.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third season of Colors TV show ‘Rising Star’ was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The final competition was between Aftab Singh, Diwakar Sharma, Sanjay Satheesh and Abhishek Saraph. And it was Abhishek Saraph who was eliminated first with 76% votes, which left him disappointed.

Diwakar Sharma was the top scorer in the first round with 91% votes as he sung Bulleya, while Sanjay Satheesh tied with Aftab Singh, as both of them got 90% votes. Judges decided to allow all the three to go to the final round.