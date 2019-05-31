AFT clears way for Karambir Singh to take over as new Navy Chief

New Delhi: The Military Tribunal on Wednesday has allowed Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to become the next Navy Chief,according to reports.

The Tribunal, has however, deferred his appointment for four weeks as Vice Admiral Bimal Verma has sought to quash Singh’s appointment.

According to reports the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has made Singh’s continuation in the post subject to the outcome of Verma’s petition.

It may be noted that Verma had filed a fresh petition with the AFT in the last week challenging the government’s order of appointing his junior.

Official sources said the AFT during the previous hearing on May 22 had called for the records relating to the appointment and maintained that if there is merit in Verma’s petition it can put the appointment on hold.

The government counsel submitted an application stating that due to the ‘sensitivity’ of the matter, presenting the required records and filing a reply will need approval of the competent authority in the government. It asked for four weeks for this purpose.