Afghanistan lambastes Pakistan for linking Kashmir with Taliban peace process

Afghanistan lambastes Pakistan
Washington: Afghanistan has lambasted Pakistan for linking Kashmir issue with Taliban process as a ‘poor excuse’, according to reports.

Kabul said it was “reckless and unwarranted” attempt to claim that the Kashmir issue could likely to impact on the ongoing Afghan-Taliban peace process.

The  Afghanistan’s Embassy in the United States has categorically stated that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. The Afghanistan government further accused Pakistan of nurturing terror factories on its soil, from which terrorists are exported to Afghanistan to undermine the country’s security.

