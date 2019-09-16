Afghanistan creates new record for most consecutive T20I wins

Dhaka: Afghanistan sets a new record for registering the most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals.

On Sunday, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave their outstanding performance and defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs in the third match of the ongoing tri-series involving Zimbabwe as well.

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 164/6 in 20 overs, in which Nabi scores a brilliant 84. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 139 runs as they bowed down before Rahman who picked up four wickets giving away just 15 runs in his stipulated four-over spell.

It was Afghanistan’s 12th successive victory in the shortest format of the game. Since February 5, 2018, Afghanistan has won all their 12 T20Is played till now.