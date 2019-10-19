Afghan forces kill 16 Taliban, ISIS terrorists

Kabul: The Afghan special forces have killed 16 Taliban and ISIS terrorists in operations carried out in three provinces in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Media reports said the special forces also arrested eight Taliban terrorists during the operations.

The reports said the forces launched separate operations in Nangarhar , Wardak and Kandahar province. The cache of weapons was also destroyed during these offensives, the reports added.

Officials said the largest number of terrorists were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar province. The forces claimed to have killed 10 ISIS terrorists.