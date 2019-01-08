AFC Asian Cup: Sunil Chhetri surpasses Messi’s record, India’s 1st feat in 55 years

Abu Dhabi: Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri surpassed Lionel Messi’s record of 65 goals at the AFC Asian Cup as India smashed Thailand with 4-1 in the opening match.

The Indian skipper went past the Argentine superstar in the list of goals scored by an active footballer on the international arena with 67 international goals.

The match also scripted India’s first victory in the Asian Cup since 1964.

Playing in his second Asian Cup and 105th match, Chhetri scored in the 27th (penalty) and 46th minutes for his 66th and 67th international goals.

The match was dominated by India, which is Ranked 97th in the FIFA charts.

While Thailand managed to put up competition at the beginning of the match, India took the lead early in the first half. However, Thailand managed to claw back with an equalizer in the 33rd minute.

Later, Chhetri made the scoreboard 2-1 for India. Midfielder Anirudha Thapa and second-half substitute Jeje Lalpekhlua then struck in the 68th and 80th minutes to completely outclass Thailand.

With his two strikes, the 34-year-old Chhetri went past Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who has so far scored 65 goals from 128 matches. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest scorer with 85 from 154 matches.