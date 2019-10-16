AESL MD JC Chaudhry conferred Global Gandhi Award 2019

DELHI: Mr JC Chaudhry, Managing Director and Chairman, Aakash Educational Services Limited, Founder and Chairman of Aakash Healthcare is conferred with “Global Gandhi Award 2019” for revolutionising India with a different league towards education.

The Global Gandhi Award was organized on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiby Khaddar Gram International forrevolutionizing India with a different league towards education at House of Commons, Westminster in London. The award was conferred by Mr. Virendra Sharma, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, UK and Chair, Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group accompanied by Mr. Nachiketa Joshi, Program Director (New India Rising India).

The Global Gandhi Award is given for practising Gandhian idealism in reaching out to the vulnerable section of society in Gandhian way.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director and Chairman, Aakash Educational Services Limited, Founder and Chairman of Aakash Healthcare said, “It is so humbling to be honoured with such an award. The prestigious international award will further boost the morale of Aakash Educational Services Limited to make a difference in the field of education in the society. This award is given for practising Gandhi Idealism in reaching out to the people in Gandhian way, being conferred with such award in itself is a great pride. In future AESL will always put the best foot forward in providing justice to such honor.”

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations, school/board exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. AESL believes that the “Aakash” brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in various medical and engineering entrance examinations.

With 30 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in Medical & Engineering entrance exams, a pan India network of 186+ Aakash Centres (including franchisee), and a student count of more than 200,000.

