AES deaths in Bihar: SC asks Centre, Bihar govt to file responses in a week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and Bihar government to file responses within a week on deaths caused by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

More than 100 children in Muzaffarpur have lose their lives following the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

The matter will come up for hearing after 10 days.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai has directed Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to file an affidavit on medical facilities, hygiene conditions and nutrition and sanitation in the state.

When one of the lawyers apprised the court of similar deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the past, the court took note of it and asked the state government to file its response as well.

