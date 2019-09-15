Adulterated shampoo, face wash seized from shops in Bolangir

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Bolangir: In a crackdown on adulterated products available in the market, police along with a special team today seized a huge cache of fake shampoo and face wash of different brands from shops in Kantabanji town in Bolangir district.

According to sources, a  team of Kantabanji Police along with a special team of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) conducted multiple raids at different shops in the locality. Following the raids, officials seized a large number of adulterated products including shampoos and face washes of different brands.

While one shop was selling fake shampoo another was selling adulterated facewash products.

Reportedly, the raids were conducted following several complaints regarding the products and also after a thorough survey by the authorities.

